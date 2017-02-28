Alzheimer's drug stumbles in clinical trial, Colorado company plans to keep developing it

Accera CEO Charles Stacey said trails should show whether or not the drug reduces some Alzheimer's symptoms. (Photo: PROVIDED BY ACCERA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado biotech company’s experimental Alzheimer’s treatment didn’t help patients in a clinical trial as was hoped, but the company says that may have been the result of changing the drug’s formulation.

Boulder-based Accera Inc. plans further testing as it tries to gather enough positive data about its medicine to make a new drug application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

“The trouble we found in this study is one we can remedy fairly simply,” said Charles Stacey, CEO of Accera. “That’s not the case for many trials in this space. Other tests have run into problems with the treatment mechanism or with the tolerability and safety of the drug, but those aren’t the case with us.”

Accera, backed by food giant Nestle’s venture capital arm, is trying to bring to market the first new, FDA-approved Alzheimer’s medicine in 14 years.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.