Amazon agrees to buy Whole Foods for $13.7B

(Photo: Jim Carchidi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Whole Foods Market Inc. is being bought by Amazon.com Inc. in a major shake-up for both the homegrown Austin organic grocery chain and the Seattle-based e-commerce giant.

Both companies have major operations in Colorado. Whole Foods has numerous stores across the state, while Amazon operates a "sortation" warehouse in Aurora, is building a fulfillment center there, and just announced plans for another fulfillment complex in Thornton.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) has agreed to pay $42 per share in cash for Whole Foods (Nasdaq: WFM), or about $13.7 billion, according to today's announcement.

Whole Foods co-founder John Mackey will remain CEO and the grocery company will remain based in Austin as an Amazon division, per the announcement. Whole Foods will also retain its brand name.

