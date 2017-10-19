Amazon HQ2 hunt: Von Miller, others tell why they love Colorado on new website

Von Miller speaks at a May 24 news conference. (Photo: Mike Klis, KUSA)

Gov. John Hickenlooper says the main thing those Seattle folks would have to endure should they choose Colorado as the home of its second headquarters is days of sunshine.

"You've got to deal with 300 days of sunshine a year — sometimes it can just be a burden," he said with a big smile in a video filmed in downtown Denver.

In the race for Amazon.com Inc.'s multibillion-dollar second headquarters, several Colorado business leaders have created a website to show the mega e-commerce company just how people here love Colorado.

In response to Amazon’s announcement Sept. 7 that it is searching for a city to build "Amazon HQ2" — one that could be a $5 billion investment and employ 50,000 people — the new site, ColoradoLovesAmazon.com, was created as a place where residents can submit videos or blogs about why they love living in Colorado.

