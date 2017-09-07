Amazon is hunting for a city for a $5 billion, 50,000-worker 2nd headquarters

(Photo: DAVID RYDER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amazon.com Inc. is looking for a city somewhere in North America where it can build a second headquarters that would be equal to its current gigantic HQ campus in Seattle.

The online retail giant (Nasdaq: AMZN) said on its website this morning that plans to invest more than $5 billion to build and operate the new headquarters, which it is calling "Amazon HQ2," and that up to 50,000 employees would work there.

The company said there are now 40,000 employees at its 33-building, 8.1 million-square-foot Seattle campus.

Amazon is looking for a city and state that are prepared to offer incentives to the company, the Wall Street Journal reports.

