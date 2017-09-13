Amazon: No front-runners yet, and Bloomberg news is wrong on Boston

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amazon.com Inc. said there aren't any front-runners yet on its decision to build a massive second headquarters outside of Seattle.

Last week, it was reported that Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) was looking for a U.S. city to build HQ2, a $5 billion, 50,000-employee second headquarters. Cities and states were quick to line up to be chosen.

But today, Amazon said no city is out in the lead yet, despite Bloomberg News' report that Boston had an edge.

Bloomberg is wrong, Amazon said, tweeting that "Bloomberg is incorrect - there are no front-runners at this point. We're just getting started & every city is on equal playing field."

