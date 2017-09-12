Amazon quietly begins operations in Aurora fulfillment center

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Without fanfare, operations have quietly begun at the Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora, a spokeswoman said today.

Some of the 1,000 employees hired to work in the 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center are expected to report Sept. 25.

A spokeswoman for Amazon said there would be no media tours in the new facility this year but the company expects to allow media in early in 2018.

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) began construction on the giant fulfillment center one year ago. The Amazon complex, at Prologis Park 70 near the intersection of I-70 and E-470, is expected to bring the city about $5.4 million in tax revenue in its first decade.

