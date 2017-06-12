Amazon robots, 1,500 humans to staff new Thornton fulfillment center

(Photo: Bloomberg photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amazon.com Inc. said it will open an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Thornton that will employ 1,500 people, as well as a fleet of robots.

It'll be the Seattle online retailing giant's (Nasdaq: AMZN) third major shipping facility in Colorado and its "first Amazon Robotics facility in the Centennial State."

“This [Thornton] facility will utilize Amazon Robotics, vision systems, and more than 20 years’ worth of software and mechanical innovations," said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North American operations, in a statement.

Chauhan said Amazon was "grateful for the support we have received from state and local leaders who have helped make this project possible," but did not specify whether than support included state or local tax breaks or other incentives.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2skzp7h

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal