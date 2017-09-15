Amazon teams with Colorado labor agency on workforce development

Amazon.com Inc. is teaming up with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's office and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) for a workforce development program targeting business.

The event — to be held 8-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 — will highlight Amazon’s Career Choice program, in which the company pays 95 percent of tuition and fees for employees to earn certificates and associate degrees. The program pays up to $3,000 a year for 95 percent of the tuition and 95 percent of the cost of text books for up to four years. About 10 percent of the company’s employees have taken advantage of the program.

Amazon is hoping other companies will follow suit and develop their own in-house workforce education and training programs.

“We think it’s the future of the American workforce model,” said Juan Garcia, Amazon’s director of Associate Career Development. “There is no catch. No hook. We will share our playbook.”

