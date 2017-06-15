Amazon to offer one to two hour delivery in Denver

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

Amazon announces it's launch of Prime Now, one to two hour delivery, in Denver.

The service is available for Amazon Prime members only but offers Denver shoppers not only household items and electronics but also grocery products from Sprouts Farmers Market.

“Customers in Denver can enjoy the convenience of superfast delivery of tens of thousands of items from milk, paper towels and Amazon devices to groceries from Sprouts Farmers Market delivered right to their door with free two-hour delivery” said Simoina Vasen, Director of Prime Now.

The Sprouts delivery service will include seasonal and organic produce, fresh meat and seafood, baked goods and natural items.

“We are thrilled to offer Sprouts’ healthy and affordable products to Denver customers through Amazon Prime Now,” said Sprouts chief marketing officer Shawn Gensch.

Prime members in Denver can also use Alexa to order from Prime Now.

The service is an additional $7.99 and is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days week.

For more information go to www.primenow.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV