Amazon's 'Treasure Truck' arriving in Denver

Amazon.com said its "Treasure Truck" will soon arrive in Denver. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amazon.com Inc. said it's bringing its "Treasure Truck" to Denver.

The Seattle retailer (Nasdaq: AMZN) said the "Treasure Truck" contains "new, trending, local or delicious" items. Customers are informed about the truck's contents that day via an app, then they order the item and pick up the item at the truck.

"Each offer is always a surprise and customers will have to act fast, as there are limited quantities available," said an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon began the "Treasure Truck" promotion in Seattle last year, and it's spread to major cities since then.

Amazon created quite the national tizzy when it launched a national hunt for its second headquarters in the U.S. that would employ 50,000 people and cost $5 billion.

