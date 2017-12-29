America's best beer cities: Denver loses a bit of fizz

Samplers of craft beer produced at Denver's Fermaentra Brewery and Tap Room. (Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver has the second-most breweries of any city in America -- 69 -- but but it ranks only No. 8 among the nation's "best cities for beer drinkers."

That's according to SmartAsset's third annual ranking of U.S. cities as the best places to throw back a brew.

Denver also has going for it some of the biggest brewing names in the business and the epic, annual Great American Beer Festival.

But while metro Denver has two more breweries now than last year, its ratio of breweries per 100,000 residents is 9.96, No. 11 among the 300 larger cities compared by SmartAsset, a New York-based financial services and analytics website.

Another knock on the Mile High City: "If you are getting ready for a night out in Denver, you should know beers can get pricey. Our data suggest a draft beer in the area costs $5 on average. That’s the most in the top 10."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2CkTVaj

