Amid soaring rents, thousands face evictions in Colorado annually

Larimer County Sheriff's Deputy Barb Bowman walks around a living room after tenant was evicted from a condo in south Fort Collins on Thursday, July 27, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The deputy's knock and booming words, "sheriff's office," echo down the stairwell, though nobody answers.

Deputies draw their weapons and enter a woman's home at Fossil Creek Condos, an upscale complex in southeast Fort Collins. She hasn't paid rent for three months on her unit that overlooks the pool. She no-showed for eviction court.

This morning is the last resort.

Cpl. Perry Malisani and Deputy Barb Bowman with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office check room by room for any occupants inside the cluttered condo — in the past Bowman has been threatened by a knife-wielding tenant, and both have stories over the years about scrapping with angry occupants. Hence the precautions.

Dirty dishes fill the sink, and a haze of fruit flies has taken over the kitchen, but nobody appears to be home.

