Anadarko to restart Colorado wells soon; cites loss in the wake of fatal blast

Brad Holly Anadarko (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Anadarko Petroleum Corp. says it will restart the 3,000 vertical wells that were taken offline in the wake of the fatal explosion linked to one of its wells in Weld County.

In its quarterly earnings report Tuesday, the energy giant (NYSE: APC) -- Colorado's largest oil and gas operator -- also posted a $415 million loss that it said partly reflected the impact of the blast in Firestone on its operations.

Fire officials said the April 17 blast in the town of Firestone was caused by natural gas from an old Anadarko-owned well that leaked into the house through an abandoned flow line that was found still attached to the well, with the other end of the line about six feet away from the home’s foundation.

Anadarko responded to the disaster by "shutting in" more than 3,000 old, vertical wells in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in northeastern Colorado for inspections and testing. Chairman and CEO Al Walker said at the time that the company was acting "out of an abundance of caution" in shutting the wells.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uwZgc4

© 2017 KUSA-TV