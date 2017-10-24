Anadarko veteran named CEO at Denver's Whiting Petroleum

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Whiting Petroleum Corp. on Tuesday announced the hiring of an Anadrko Petroleum Corp. veteran as its next president and CEO.

The Denver-based oil and gas company (NYSE: WLL) said that Jim Volker, 70, who has served as Whiting’s president and CEO since 2002, will shift to the role of executive chairman of the board and serve until the end of 2017.

Brad Holly, formerly a senior executive at Houston-area-based Anadarko (NYSE: APC), has been named president and CEO and a member of Whiting’s board of directors, effective Nov. 1.

Holly who spent four years as a Denver-based executive for Anadarko, one of Colorado’s biggest oil and gas companies, “is leaving the company to pursue other interests,” that company announced in October.

