Another mortgage company expands to Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Another mortgage company is expanding to Colorado.

Mutual of Omaha Mortgage said it's opening a new office in the state, in the Denver Tech Center at the Mutual of Omaha Bank location at 5675 DTC Blvd.

“Mutual of Omaha Mortgage’s expansion into Colorado represents a significant milestone in our growth,” said Terry Connealy, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage president, in a statement.

The company said Geoff Robbins is the new branch manager for the state. The majority of Mutual of Omaha Mortgage is owned by PlainsCapital Bank of Texas, which is a subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). Mutual of Omaha Bank owns a minority interest.

