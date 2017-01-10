Another top Frontier Airlines exec departs

Frontier ticket counters at DIA. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Bill Meehan, chief operating officer of Frontier Airlines, has exited the Denver-based carrier two weeks after the departure of another top Frontier executive.

The exits of both Meehan and Deborah Price, Frontier's vice president of customer service, were for personal reasons and were not related to the ultra-low-cost-carrier's ongoing struggles with customer complaints and late flights, or with an outbreak of hundreds of canceled lights and stranded passengers in December during a powerful winter storm, an airline spokesman told the Associated Press.

Meehan had been with the airline since 2014 after serving as chief executive of Pemco World Air Services, an aircraft-maintenance company. He had formerly been a longtime Continental Airlines executive.

At the time of his hiring, Bill Franke -- managing partner of Indigo Partners, which owns Frontier -- called Meehan "a mature, experienced executive leader with especially strong skills in an airline’s operations and airport functionality. This experience and insight will assist Frontier with its improved customer service, airline reliability, and safety initiatives."

