Anschutz adds to media holdings, buys another Colorado newspaper

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Statesman, a venerable political and public policy weekly newspaper and website that has been in continuous publication since 1898 in Denver, is getting a new owner — Denver industrialist, financier and newspaper owner Philip A. Anschutz.

A deal to acquire the Statesman was signed late Wednesday. It will be combined under Anschutz’s Clarity Media Corp.’s Coloradopolitics.com launched by Clarity and its Colorado Springs Gazette daily newspaper last year.

The Statesman was acquired from its principal investor, MDC Holdings Inc. CEO Larry Mizel. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

Vince Bzdek, editor of The Gazette — also owned by Clarity — will oversee the combined operation in addition to his duties as editor of the Gazette.

