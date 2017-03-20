Anschutz competes with ex-deputy to redevelop Seattle sports arena

(Photo: ANTHONY BOLANTE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sports and entertainment executive Tim Leiweke says that if anyone can figure out how to make Seattle's KeyArena work for professional sports, it's his company: Oak View Group.

OVG is one of two Los Angeles companies that plan to submit redevelopment proposals on April 12 to the city of Seattle, which owns the Key -- once the home of the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics, which are now the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The other competitor is Anschutz Entertainment Group, the sports and entertainment business of Denver investor Philip Anschutz. In an interesting twist, Leiweke left AEG in 2015 to start Oak View Group.

Leiweke led Anschutz's AEG for many years until his exit in 2013 in what was called a mutual decision following Anschutz's attempt to sell AEG.

Leiweke had been president of the Denver Nuggets, U.S. Skiing and the Los Angeles Kings in the 1990s.

