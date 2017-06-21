Anthem will stay with Colorado health insurance exchange -- but in what counties?

The Anthem office building on Broadway in Denver. (Photo: ANDREW WILLIAMS | WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has signaled it will continue to participate in Colorado's state-run marketplace for individual health coverage, but the insurer has not revealed yet whether it will pull out of some parts of the state.

"Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield filed preliminary rates in Colorado [Monday]. We are not commenting further on the specific details of our filing until the information is made public by the [state] Division of Insurance," Anthem spokesman Tony Felts said in an email to the Denver Business Journal.

Monday was the deadline for insurers to file proposed rates for coverage to be offered next year through Connect for Health Colorado, the state exchange for individual and small-group health policies established in response to the federal Affordable Care Act.

The filing of proposed rates means that Anthem -- a unit of Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) -- will continue to offer coverage next year through the state exchange. But Anthem did not indicate whether it will continue to offer coverage in western Colorado counties.

