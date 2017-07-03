Anthony's Pizza plans to expand to another state — under a new name

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta is preparing to grow outside the state of Colorado for the first time — but it won’t be taking its name with it.

The 33-year-old, 25-store chain is eying locations in the Salt Lake City area for expansion sometime in early 2018, a bold leap for a company that has grown its reputation as being one of the larger Colorado-only establishments.

But it is doing so only after coming to an agreement late last year with a similarly monikered restaurant that will require it to re-brand any place it operates outside of the Centennial State, president and CEO John Lebel said.

Anthony’s Holding Corp. operates Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in eight East Coast and Midwestern states, and it owns the exclusive right to develop pizza joints outside of Colorado using “Anthony’s” as part of its name. Years ago, the local chain came to an agreement to grant it use of the name inside this state, when it figured that might be all the territory it wanted.

