Apple wind farm in Oregon will use 51 Vestas turbines

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The wind farm in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge that will serve as Apple Inc.'s single biggest source of renewable energy will use turbines made by Vestas Wind Systems.

Vestas (CPH: VWS), the Danish company which makes wind turbines at four Colorado factories, said today that it is selling 51 of its largest, most advanced turbines to developer Avangrid Renewables for use at the Montague project.

Apple says Montague will provide it 560,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually under a long-term power purchase agreement with Avangrid Renewables. That's equal to the electricity use of about 52,000 Oregon households.

The project is expected to be completed before the end of 2018.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2pXOmvQ

