Arapahoe Community College to build $40 million campus in Castle Rock

An aerial view of the Collaboration Campus site at The Meadows in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo: COURTESY ARAPAHOE COMMUNITY COLLEGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Arapahoe Community College today announced plans to build a $40 million campus on a 14-acre site in the Meadows, a master-planned community in Castle Rock.

Dubbed the Collaboration Campus, the facility is in addition to ACC's main campus in Littleton. It will be comprised of two 54,000-square-foot buildings, and will focus on delivering workforce training to students in Castle Rock.

The two-phase project's estimated completion date is June 2019.

The Castle Rock Town Council this month approved an initial investment into the campus of $3 million. Colorado State University and the Douglas County School District will work with ACC to bring in local high school students and assist them with finding a college so they can earn an associate's or bachelor's degree.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jAMuVP

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal