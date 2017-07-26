Arapahoe County apartment complex fetches near-record per-unit sales price

Amberley Heights in the Inverness area has been sold for $38.6 million (Photo: COURTESY | ARA, A NEWMARK COMPANY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amberley Heights, an apartment complex in the Inverness business park in Arapahoe County, has sold for $38.6 million.

The complex, near the Hilton Denver Inverness hotel, consists of two buildings and 96 units developed by Metropolitan Residential Advisors, a local development firm led by Peter Kudla.

“In addition to the sale of Amberley Heights, Metropolitan Residential Advisors is currently building for-sale condominiums and townhomes in Denver’s Crestmoor neighborhood and just completed a 62-acre, transit-oriented site, Vallagio at Inverness, which neighbors the property,” Kudla said.

Amberley Heights -- at 10450 Spring Green Drive, with an Englewood postal address -- sold for $402,000 per unit, the highest per-unit price recorded in a suburb of Denver other than Boulder, which is the most expensive rental market in the metro area. Construction was completed in 2015.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2tJV7Ti

© 2017 KUSA-TV