Are Colorado drivers polite? They sure think so

Colorado’s average annual car insurance premium went up to $1,398. (Photo: JUPITERIMAGES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado drivers are among the most courteous in the nation — at least according to one new survey asking drivers about their own habits.

With an overall score of 3.41 out of 4, the state ranks 7th out of all 50 states for having the most polite drivers, the Kars4Kids survey finds.

Kars4Kids is a Lakewood, New Jersey-based nonprofit that collects vehicle donations and uses the revenue to fund charities focused on children.

To conduct its survey, Kars4Kids asked 50 licensed drivers in all 50 states — a total of 2,500 respondents — ages 18 and older about their driving habits.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2tqO1jd

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal