Arvada preschool abruptly closes

KUSA - Teachers and parents at a preschool in Arvada are scrambling to find other options for their kids after they learned with little notice that the facility is closing permanently.

The Global Village announced at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday that it would close at noon that same day. Parent Ryan Lecompte said he had already made the monthly payment for his two kids and wasn’t sure if or when he’d be getting a refund.

“This is it,” he said. “This is the first time hearing of it.”

The CEO of Global Village International said low reimbursement rates and payroll costs forced the closure in a letter sent to parents.

The preschool serves many low-income families who were blindsided by this latest development.

About 45 students are enrolled.

