Aspen City Council backs plan to block new chain stores

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - The Aspen City Council is supporting a citizen-driven campaign to block chain stores from taking space in new buildings.
The Aspen Daily News reports that the council will begin the process of adopting a regulation that would give the city power to exclude chain stores in new buildings.
On Monday during a work session all council members supported drafting a policy resolution on the new regulation. That resolution will be presented at the Feb. 13 council meeting, where the council will invite public input. A formal ordinance could be adopted as soon as March 6.
A citizens group approached officials this fall about the chain-store regulation policy. It was gained support from many longtime locals and independent business owners.
Information from: Aspen Daily News
