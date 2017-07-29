Aspen Peak Cellars begins rebuild

(Photo: FILE PHOTO)

BAILEY - A new era began Saturday morning for a Bailey winery.

Aspen Creek Cellars was destroyed last year when a semi truck slammed into it, so the owners had to move to a temporary location while they planned their rebuild.

The winery posted a picture to Facebook this morning of the construction work starting. It includes the caption, “And so it begins."

9NEWS talked to one of the owners, Marcel Flukiger, at the beginning of this year after the Bailey community helped raise $25,000 to help he and his wife rebuild.

"I cannot stress enough of what this community has done for us to get us back up and running,” Flukiger said. "I couldn't imagine living anywhere else where we would get his kind of support with the community like this behind people that are in need of something.”

The new winery will be located about seven miles up Highway 285 in Pine Junction. They hope to be back open sometime this year.

