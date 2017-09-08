At Amazon, two headquarters might not be better than one

(Photo: Couratesy PSBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It didn’t take long for Amazon’s dance card to fill up.

In the 24 hours since Amazon announced plans to invest more than $5 billion to build a second North American headquarters, dozens of state and local officials said they would make every effort to lure the company to their respective locations.

With as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs and billions of dollars in economic incentives on the line, it’s not hard to see why. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) says its existing headquarters generates more than $38 billion for the greater Seattle area’s economy each year.

In return for its investment in that new headquarters, the company wants a metropolitan area of more than 1 million people, a well-educated talent pool, and access to mass transit and a good-sized airport.

