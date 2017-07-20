At Aspen conference, ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says she wants to lead a company again

(Photo: Andrew Harrer)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Former Yahoo chief executive officer Marissa Mayer said this week at an Aspen conference that she wants to be a CEO again, but she is not in talks with embattled ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc., which is very publicly looking for one.

Mayer told Business Insider at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen that she is looking forward to taking the top spot at a company soon. So far, however, Uber has not reached out to her, she said.

"Mayer would come with her own baggage, after a five-year stint at the helm of Yahoo that failed to revive the company's stalled business and ultimately resulted in Verizon's acquisition of the iconic internet company last month," Business Insider reports.

Mayer resigned from Yahoo last month when it was acquired by Verizon Communications.

