Attorneys: Colorado employers should review Dreamers' work permits, ensure they meet deadlines

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers shouldn't make any rash decisions regarding employees in the DACA program, Denver employment law and immigration attorneys say.

Employers may be confused or nervous about the future of their businesses with President Trump’s Sept. 5 declaration to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The program, enacted by President Obama in 2012 by executive order, allows young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to be protected from deportation and allows them to go to school or be granted work permits. Those children are young adults now and ready for the workforce.

But, the DACA program faced potential lawsuits from at least 10 attorney generals who called for it to be rescinded, saying it was an abuse of executive authority.

