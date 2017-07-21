Auction to close soon on 59 government-owned acres in Lakewood

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 59-acre parcel of land in Lakewood owned by the federal government is up for auction, with bidding set to close on Tuesday, July 25.

The land — near the sprawling federal office center in Lakewood — is located along West Sixth Avenue between Kipling Street and Union Boulevard and is zoned for transit-oriented mixed-use.

At one point, the land had been considered for a transit-oriented development and federal lab along RTD's W light rail line as part of a land exchange deal that would have established a new lab for the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

But that deal fell apart in early 2016, and last summer the U.S. General Services Administration began its lengthy "disposal process," in which the federal government makes sure that it has no use the land, then offers it to state and local governments.

