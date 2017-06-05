Audit: Colorado film-incentive program misspent millions

(Photo: Andrew Cooper)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s film-incentive program has given money to ineligible projects, promised money that the state didn’t have to give, and agreed to pay producers without the proper submission of paperwork.

That's according to state audit that produced a tense confrontation between legislators and the state’s top economic-development director today.

Stephanie Copeland, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, defended the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media. She said it has resolved past problems regarding some of its contracting, and that the audit failed to note many controls that have been put into place in order to avoid the recurrence of mistakes that were made years ago in some cases.

Still, state Sen. Tim Neville, a Littleton Republican and member of the Legislative Audit Committee that received the report today, questioned Copeland on why committee members should believe that her assurances would lead to concrete changes in the five-year-old incentives program and whether film-office leaders who had disregarded state statutes continued to work for the office.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sL3pp7

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal