Audit of Colorado Energy Office finds big improvements, room for more

Audit

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Four years after a blistering audit detailing problems with spending oversight in the Colorado Energy Office, a follow-up report says the office “has made significant improvements” — but still has room for improvement.

In 2012, an audit by the Colorado Office of the State Auditor, found “significant deficiencies” in the agency’s record-keeping practices. Because of the deficiencies, the office was “unable to demonstrate that its 34 energy programs are cost-effective,” according to the auditor’s office at the time.

Tuesday, the auditor’s latest report said the energy office has tightened its management of programs and personnel, but the office still had problems ensuring the employees complied with the new oversight policies.

