Audit reveals flaws in Denver's short-term rental system

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver needs to do a better job of tracking and enforcing regulations on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, according to city auditors.

A recent audit report revealed inconsistencies in the licensing and data validation processes, which could put the city at risk of litigation.

The audit report stated that it found four weaknesses in regulation:

- Licensing and enforcement

- Program evaluation

- Contracting process

- Tax compliance

