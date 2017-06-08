Aurora business allegedly targeted retirees in investing scheme

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Aurora’s LegalWiz is in trouble with Colorado Securities Commissioner Gerald Rome.

Rome filed civil fraud charges against William Bronchick and his companies LegalWiz, Bronchick & Associates, P.C. and Bronchick Consulting Group, LLC for alleged violations of the licensing and anti-fraud provisions of the Colorado Securities Act.

Bronchick, an attorney, hosts a web site called LegalWiz, which promotes the services he provides to investors in the form of coaching, seminars, podcasts, videos and books on real estate investing.

Rome alleges that Bronchick made a variety of suspected omissions and misstatements to investors in one of his real estate enterprises. He wants Bronchick and his company barred from the securities industry in Colorado.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sYlfFt

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal