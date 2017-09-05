Aurora pulls racetrack measure from fall ballot

The Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. (Photo: KATIE BEAN | KCBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Aurora residents won't be voting on a proposed racetrack and entertainment district on the November ballot after all.

The Aurora City Council voted last week to kill the ballot measure at the request of a key proponent, Councilwoman Sally Mounier, the Aurora Sentinel reports.

A resolution calling for the ballot measure to be dropped originally said a group that planned to campaign in favor of it was unable to mount an adequate effort "due to an unexpected medical issue concerning their chief political strategist."

That language was dropped, however, before the council voted unanimously to drop the ballot measure, the Sentinel reported.

Voters would have been asked to allow Aurora to offer incentives for racetrack and entertainment development on 1,700 acres of city-owned north of Interstate 70 and east of Hudson Road.

