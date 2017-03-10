Aurora's Stanley Marketplace takes flight, with stores open and busy; here's a look

An old, worn out, 1950s manufacturing building in Aurora has been transformed into the Stanley Marketplace. (Photo: Monica Mendoza | Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It's a Thursday night, and the parking lot at the new Stanley Marketplace in Aurora is full.

Business owners inside the urban market say the opening months of what used to be an abandoned manufacturing building -- have exceeded their expectations.

They wouldn't have predicted it two years ago.

When Stephanie Shearer, owner of the Pandora on the Hill gift card shop in Denver, was invited to open a business in what used to be an old manufacturing site in Aurora, she had one reaction: Heck no.

