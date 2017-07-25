Authorities confirm norovirus cases among Chipotle customers in Virginia

(Photo: Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Public-health authorities in Virginia say two people have tested positive for norovirus after eating at a Chipotle outlet in Virginia -- the latest illness outbreak among customers of the beleaguered Denver-based food chain.

The finding, reported by USA Today, comes after more than 135 people reported getting sick last week after eating at a Chipotle location in Sterling, Virginia, near Washington, D.C.

The store was closed July 17 and reopened two days later after what Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) described as a "complete sanitization." The company insists that its food is safe.

David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, said test results confirmed two cases of norovirus illness among those sickened. He had previously that two or more confirmed cases would signal that norovirus was likely behind the overall outbreak.

