Average price of a home in metro Denver up another 10 percent

(Photo: Kelly Jensen, 9NEWS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The average price of a home in metro Denver rose 9.8 percent in May to $449,736, including homes of all kinds, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors' latest market trends report.

Detached single-family houses sold for an average of $490,700 in May, while attached homes such as condos went for an average of $317,082.

Overall, the market experienced a much-needed increase in inventory that was due in part to the beginning of the spring selling season.

"Housing numbers seasonally surge this time of year and 2017 is no different. We experienced robust gains in active listings, new listings under contracts and sales volume," said Steve Danyliw, chairman of DMAR's market trends committee.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal