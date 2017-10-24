Axe throwing, beer buying and drinking: What could possibly go wrong?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver axe-throwing venue that allows patrons to throw axes around is adding beer sales.

A few months ago, Bad Axe Throwing, an axe-throwing chain from Canada, opened at 845 E. 73rd Ave. in Denver. At the time, it didn't have a liquor license so patrons were allowed to bring in their own beer.

Now in 90 days, beer will for sale, because the chain has obtained a liquor license to sell beer. Denver will be the first of 16 Bad Axe locations across North American that will be selling beer.

"We'd love to be able to serve a local craft beer and are still considering a number of options. Some options include Dale's Pale Ale from Oskar Blues," a spokesperson said in an email.

Doesn't the combination of throwing axes and buying and drinking beer bring some safety considerations to mind?

