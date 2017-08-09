Backers of local oil & gas control in Broomfield turn in petition signatures early

An Extraction Oil & Gas well site in Broomfield near Lowell Blvd. and Sheridan Parkway. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - “Just over 3,000 signatures” were delivered to Broomfield city officials this week on petitions in support of a ballot proposal to change the city’s charter on oil and gas issues, according to supporters.

The proposal aims to give Broomfield officials the authority “to regulate all aspects of oil and gas development, including land use and all necessary police powers.”

A total of 2,435 valid voter signatures are needed to put a proposal on the November ballot. The deadline to turn in petitions was today, but supporters beat the deadline by two days, submitting the signatures on Monday.

The total number of lines that contain a signature was 3,075, said Broomfield City Clerk Jim Candelarie. His office has up to 15 days to determine whether the petitions have enough valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

