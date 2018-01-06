Bailey winery reopens 16 months after semi crash that destroyed it

BAILEY - Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey has plenty of medals to signify its accomplishments. But for owners Julie and Marcel Flukiger, their biggest accomplishment might just be being open.

"We got a phone call, I think it was midnight or so," Julie said. "The officer that called said there was some damage to the winery."

16 months ago, a semi-truck lost control on highway 285 heading into downtown bailey. It veered off a a sharp curve and slammed into the winery, destroying it.

"I came around the corner and this was nothing here," Marcel said. "Just lights from the fire department shining at a bunch of rubble."

The couple did what they could to keep their passion alive during the rebuild. They got a temporary production facility up and running down the road, and opened a tasting room across the street. Now, Aspen Peak is back.

"We're always future oriented, problem solving, just try to make the best of every situation," Marcel said.

