Ball cites lower demand for food cans; shuts down Arkansas production line

Ball Corp.'s Springdale, Arkansas production facility. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ball Corp., citing lower demand, said it's going to shut down its food can production line in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Broomfield can maker (NYSE: BLL) said it will cease food can production in Springdale in the fourth quarter.The company said its aerosol can production will continue at the facility. Ball didn't say how many workers would be jobless once the food can production stops.

"Given the overall decline in food can demand, our Springdale food can operations are no longer sustainable and we are electing to focus our remaining local plant resources on our growing aerosol business," said Jim Peterson, chief operating officer, food and aerosol packaging at Ball, in a statement.

Last month, Ball said it was said closing can plants in Birmingham, Alabama, Chatsworth, California, and Longview, Texas, in 2018, and said it will build a new can plant in Goodyear, Arizona.

