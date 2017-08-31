Ball Corp. to close 3 U.S. plants; will build a new one in Arizona

(Photo: Ball Corp. Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ball Corp. said it will shutter three beverage packaging plants in the U.S. and will build a new one in Arizona.

The Broomfield can giant (NYSE: BLL) said will close plants in Birmingham, Alabama, Chatsworth, California, and Longview, Texas, in 2018.

It also said it will build a new facility in Goodyear, Arizona, which is expected to begin production in the second quarter of 2018.

The Alabama plant employed 91 and is expected to close by the second quarter of next year. The California plant employed 118 and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. The Texas plant employed 100 people and is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of next year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iLRIi7

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal