Ball Corp. to shut down German factory; 360 affected

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ball Corp. said it will shut down a can production facility in Germany, putting 360 people out of work.

The Broomfield can maker (NYSE: BLL) said it will close its Recklinghausen, Germany, beverage container facilities at the end of July 2017 after 49 years of operation.

"Given the regional market environment, we need to ensure that we remain cost competitive for the long term. While closing plants is always difficult, our goal is safeguarding the long-term success of the business for all of our stakeholders," said Colin Gillis, president, Ball Beverage Packaging Europe, in a statement.

In December, Ball said it would shut down its Reidsville, North Carolina, beverage packaging plant in mid-2017, putting 150 people out of work.

