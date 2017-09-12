Ballard Spahr merges with another firm, further growing Denver footprint

(Photo: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD VIA THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Further bolstering its Denver presence, Ballard Spahr LLP, a Philadelphia-based national firm, announced today it will merge with Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz, a First Amendment and media law boutique firm with a Denver office.

The announcement comes just one week after Ballard Spahr announced it was acquiring Minneapolis-based Lindquist & Vennum, a firm that also has a Denver office.

Following that deal, which will be effective Jan. 1, 2018, Ballard Spahr said it would have 650 lawyers in 15 offices. It will have 53 lawyers in Colorado, which would make it one of metro Denver's top 15 law firms, according to DBJ List research.

In today's announcement, Ballard Spahr says the merger with Washington D.C.-based Levine Sullivan Kock & Schulz is effective Oct.1, 2017. Under the merger, Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz, and its 25 attorneys in three states and the District of Columbia, will fall under the Ballard Spahr name. Now, the firm says it will grow to 675 lawyers.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2eTqdOR

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal