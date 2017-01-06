Bank with 18 Colorado branches to change hands in $434M deal

David Brooks, Independent Bank Group's chairman and CEO

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The parent company of a bank with 18 Colorado branches and a Denver loan office is to be sold for $434 million.

McKinney, Texas-based Independent Bank Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IBTX) says it has a definitive agreement to buy Carlile Bancshares Inc. of Fort Worth and its subsidiary, Northstar Bank of Denton, Texas.

Northstar's website lists branches mostly spread along the Front Range from Loveland to Colorado Springs, including locations in Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock, plus a few locations in northeast Colorado and a loan office in Denver. It also has 24 Texas branches.

Northstar's Colorado operations were cobbled together through Carlile's 2012 acquisition of Yuma-based Colorado Community Bank and its 2011 buy of The Bank at Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. Those banks merged in 2013 as Northstar.

