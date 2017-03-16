Bankrupt Bonanza Creek reports bigger Q4 loss

​Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. said it plans to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the first half of this year. (Photo: BONANZA CREEK PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., which said it plans to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the first half of this year, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss.

The Denver energy company (NYSE: BCEI) reported an adjusted loss for the quarter of $27.9 million, or a loss of 57 cents per diluted share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $8.4 million, or a loss of 17 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Last year, the company suspended its drilling and completion operations, but said when it emerges from bankruptcy, it "expects to resume drilling and completion activity."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2nJ1HSQ

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)