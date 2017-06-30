Batter up! Coors Field among 4 stadiums getting new concession tech

(Photo: Courtesy Appetize)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies, is among four Major League Baseball ballparks that have added Appetize to their lineups.

Appetize’s POS technology streamlines the concessions experience for fans and helps general managers maximize revenue. Built on the latest mobile operating systems for iOS and Android, the company delivers staff training, device integration and end-to-end facility implementation for big venues and live events.

The Southern California-based startup also launched its modern point-of-sale (POS) solution at Yankee Stadium in New York and Angel Stadium of Anaheim as well as at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, and Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals.

Appetize’s POS technology streamlines the concessions experience for fans and helps general managers maximize revenue.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2tuJcrc

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal