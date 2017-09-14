BBB issues warning about Photobucket

A screen shot of the Photobucket website home page. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Photobucket has been given the Denver/Boulder Better Business Bureau’s worst rating and is the subject of a warning from the nonprofit consumer agency based on complaints about the photo-storing service’s controversial switch to making its customers pay to link to their photos in third-party websites.

The Denver-Boulder consumer rating agency said Wednesday it received 15 complaints about the way Denver-based Photobucket started charging for third-party linking.

“Despite repeated contacts from BBB, the business has not responded to any of these complaints,” the Denver/Boulder BBB’s warning said.

Photobucket, which is not an accredited member of BBB, has been given an F rating by the nonprofit.

